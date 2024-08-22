Play Button
Man remains in serious condition following assault earlier this month

Man remains in serious condition following assault earlier this month
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A man remains in a serious condition in hospital after an attack earlier this month.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in County Westmeath.

A man in his 30s remains in hospital in a serious condition after an attach in Mullingar earlier this month.

It happened on Oliver Plunkett Street in the early hours of Monday the 5th of August,.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone anyone who may have been in the vicinity between the hours of 1am and 4am to come forward.

