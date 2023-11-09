Marcus Rashford's brother arrested in US on domestic violence charge

Dane Rashford, brother of Manchester United star, Marcus, has been arrested in the US on charges of domestic violence.

He is the Director of DN May Sports Management and is accused of ‘striking’ his girlfriend in the face. It happened after he checked her phone for text messages from another man, according to a Florida police report.

The British couple were on holiday in Miami Beach when the staff of the Kimpton Angler's Hotel spotted a woman walking through the lobby with a bloodied nose in the early morning of October 20th.

Police officers were dispatched and when they arrived outside room 335 they heard a 'verbal altercation' between a man and a woman. They identified the individuals as 31-year-old Dane Rashford and Andrea Pocrnja, the mother of the couple's 14-month-old child.

The police report states that the couple were making their way back from Miami nightspot, E11ven, when Rashford ‘went through the victim’s phone and found text messages from her and another male.’

‘The arrestee stated that he pushed the victim while they were in the Uber,’ the report states.

Visible injuries to her Face

Pocrnja was found on the hotel bed, crying and with 'visible injuries to her face.'

‘The victim stated that the arrestee struck her in the face twice with a closed fist. The arrestee then got out of the Uber and walked away with the victim’s phone. ‘Once the victim was inside their hotel room, the arrestee entered the hotel room and a verbal argument ensued in regard to the text messages he saw on her phone. ‘The victim was on the phone with the front desk in an attempt to get the Wi-Fi password so that she could disable her phone that the arrestee had at the time. ‘The arrestee assumed that the victim was calling the police and a physical altercation began, which she does not remember specifics of because she was intoxicated.’

The report stated that Chantelle Maynard was babysitting the couple's child and both were present when the violence ensued.

'The witness stated that she did not see the arrestee strike the victim at any point,’ the complaint says.

Rashford was brought to jail at 3.30am while Pocrnja was taken to a different hotel room because she felt 'unsafe'. The couple have been dating for four years and were living together just outside Manchester.

The complaint notes that the injuries sustained were photographed by police and she was treated by a first responder.

There is, however, no mention of her going to the hospital.

Rashford was ordered to have zero contact with Pocrnja following the alleged assault.

He submitted a written plea of not guilty to battery misdemeanor and on November 27 will return to court for an arraignment.