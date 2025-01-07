Met Éireann expected to upgrade weather warnings to orange today

Met Éireann has confirmed the current weather warning will be upgraded for most of the country this morning as the cold snap continues.

It will move from yellow to orange meaning the weather will be dangerous and could pose a threat to life and property.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as minus eight degrees tonight.

Some schools are staying closed today while 10 thousand people remain without power in Tipperary, Kerry and Limerick.

Advertisement

Forecaster with Met Eireann Rebecca Cantwell says the cold weather will last until the end of the week at least.

"The status yellow snow and ice warning will expire by mid day today. Then we have a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country in place until midnight on Thursday.

"It is likely those warnings will be upgraded this morning to an orange level low temperature and ice warning for much of the country as we are going to see very cold temperatures during the day and extremely cold temperatures at night."

Keep up date with the latest weather warnings in your area at www.met.ie.

Forecast

Advertisement

Today is set to be another very bitterly cold day with scattered wintry showers .

Temperatures could drop as low as minus eight degrees tonight and tomorrow night with temperatures not rising above freezing in some areas.

Minus 10 degrees is even a possibility.

It means any ice or snow will be slow to thaw until the end of the week posing treacherous conditions.

Advertisement

As a result Met Éireann is expected to upgrade its weather warning from yellow to orange for parts of the country which means the weather would be viewed as dangerous and could pose a threat to life and property.

Some schools are remaining shut today because of the cold weather – most notably in the Midlands and Munster while 10,000 people remain without power in Tipperary, Kerry and Limerick.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.