Murder investigation underway after discovery of woman's body in Cavan
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in County Cavan.

The woman, in her 50s, was found at a house in a rural area near Ballyconnell at about 9.30 last night - and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s was rushed to Cavan General Hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in his 30s at a separate location and upgraded the investigation to murder.

It’s understood a fire was also started at the property last night, but it was quickly controlled.

Anyone who travelled in the area of Kilnavert, Ballyconnell, between 8.30 and 9.30 last night is asked to provide Gardaí with any available camera footage.

