New book by late Wexford journalist Nick Sheridan posthumously published

The new book by late Wexford journalist Nick Sheridan has been posthumously published following his death earlier this year.

Before he died, Nick was an award-winning journalist and television presenter, with a decade of experience working in broadcast media.

Nick Sheridan was a presenter on RTÉ's flagship children's news programme news2day and had worked for BBC Scotland for the last number of years before he sadly passed away suddenly in March 2024 at the age of 32.

He spent two years reporting and presenting RTÉ news2day, the young person's news programme for Ireland's national broadcaster, before moving to the main newsroom where he worked on the foreign affairs desk.

Nick Sheridan then relocated to BBC News Scotland as the Consumer Affairs Correspondent and continued to work for the BBC, presenting the news review show Seven Days while also a regular presenter of Drivetime at BBC Radio Scotland.

The new publication is the third in series of The Case Of… books by the young author but is just one of a number of books written by Nick Sheridan.

The Case of the Poisonous Pigs is the third book in the series and follows the publication of The Case of the Runaway Brain in 2022 and The Case of the Phantom Treasure in 2023.

Before the trilogy began, Nick's first solo book Breaking News: How to Tell What's Real From What's Rubbish was published in 2021 that was a guide for middle grade readers to navigating the jungle of misinformation and fake news so prevalent in modern media.

Last year, he also worked on a children's book with Keith Barry called Mind Magic.

His publisher Simon & Schuster Children's Books shared the news of the latest book release online saying they are proud to be part of the laugh-ou-loud work by Nick Sheridan.

We’re proud to posthumously publish the third book in the laugh-out-loud, illustrated mystery series from Nick Sheridan - The Case of the Poisonous Pigs.

Simon & Schuster paid tribute to the Wexford native saying they are proud to publish the work.

They posted online to say: "We’re proud to posthumously publish the third book in the laugh-out-loud, illustrated mystery series from Nick Sheridan - The Case of the Poisonous Pigs.

"Join young detectives Riz, Olly, Drew and Anton as they uncover the mystery of the mutant mountain!".

Remembering Nick Sheridan

When the news broke about the untimely passing of 32-year-old Nick Sheridan, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to the journalist in the Scottish Parliament, while former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Sheridan as “talented, vivacious, and full of potential”.

During his funeral mass in Wexford in March 2024, his older brother Brian described him as a “talented and generous soul” who was “a calming voice” in the family but who also “loved the craic the most”.

He added: “Nick epitomised everything that is good in life – family, friendship, creativity, and most of all kindness.”

He said the family were “so proud” of the journalist’s career success.

“His star will continue to shine brightly down on us and we will never forget the amazing person he was and is.”

The Seamus Heaney poem The Given Note was read out during the funeral mass, marking the interest both sides of Sheridan’s family have for music and the written word.