New Garda recruitment campaign to launch next week

A new Garda recruitment campaign will launch next week, in an effort to boost the declining numbers.

The hope is to recruit five thousand Gardaí in the next five years, during the span of the current government.

Last year Garda recruitment numbers fell to 631, despite a Government target of 1,000.

New Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan says he'll bring in a range of 'innovative measures’ to attract people to the force, including opening up more pathways for Garda training.

Advertisement

Currently, those applying to become Gardaí must complete a fitness and physical competence test, as well as be aged between 18 and 50.

Additional reporting by Jessica Woodlock

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.