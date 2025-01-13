Nikita Hand to apply for injunction preventing Conor McGregor publishing CCTV footage of her shown in court

Nikita Hand is planning to apply for a court order preventing Conor McGregor from publishing CCTV footage of her, as shown during her civil legal action against him.

In November, a jury found against the MMA fighter in relation to her allegation that he “brutally” attacked and raped her in the penthouse suites of a Dublin hotel.

One of the key pieces of evidence during the civil trial was a compilation of CCTV footage from the Beacon Hotel’s underground car park and the hotel lift.

It showed interactions between Nikita Hand and Conor McGregor, as well as her interactions with a friend of his after he left the hotel.

The defence highlighted portions of the footage showing her seemingly kissing McGregor’s arm in the lift after she claimed he had raped her.

She got very upset while watching it in court and said she had no memory of it.

She described herself as “very drunk and vulnerable” in the clips, and suggested it was like watching a video of someone else.

The footage was made available to all sides ahead of the trial and today, her lawyers were given permission to serve notice on Conor McGregor’s legal team of their intention to apply for an injunction, refraining him from publishing or sharing it.

The matter will come back before the court later this week.

Reporting by Frank Greaney