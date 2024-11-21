Over 12,000 children with disabilities awaiting assessment of need

Over 12,000 children with disabilities such as autism are overdue for an assessment of need.

Latest figures revealed in an internal HSE document show it's nearly 4,000 more than at the end of last year.

At the end of the third quarter of this year, 12,722 children were waiting for an assessment of need to be completed beyond statutory timeframes.

It's an increase of nearly 16 hundred since June, and around 3,800 since the end of 2023.

Advertisement

The Disability Act states children are entitled to a completed assessment of need within six months of a request or a referral.

It allows parents of these children – many with profound additional needs – to find out what services they require from the State – such as Occupational Therapy or Speech and Language Therapy.

Over 1000 assessments were completed between July and September this year – with 66% requiring occupational therapy.

81% of children are overdue an assessment of need by more than three months – but in reality, a large proportion of those are waiting for years for the vital assessment.

Advertisement

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.