Over 600 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

2KCH2NN A mobile speed camera van parked in Dublin city center. On Friday, 09 July 2021, in Dublin, Ireland (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)
Odhrán Johnson
630 drivers have been caught speeding since National Slow Down Day began at 7 am yesterday.

Out of the over 600 drivers 281 were intercepted by Gardaí.

It includes a car travelling at 139 kilometres an hour in a 100km zone on the N11 in Newcastle, Wicklow.

A motorist was also found speeding 122km per hour in an 80km zone on the R680 Butlerstown North Waterford Waterford.

The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested.

While the Gardaí have welcomed the reduction of detection rates from previous National Slow Down Day operations they are still asking drivers to be mindful over the Christmas period.

To date, Gardaí have noted that a total of 168 people have lost their lives on the road this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

