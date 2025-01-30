Play Button
Passenger plane with over 60 onboard collides with helicopter in Washington

2SAGG72 Departure signs display an "Emergency Alert" in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. (AP Photo/Jeannie Ohm)
Aoife Kearns
At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a passenger plane collided with a helicopter above the skies of Washington DC.

The aircraft then plunged into the freezing waters of the Potomac River, where a massive rescue operation is now underway.

60 passengers and 4 crew were on board the P-S-A jet, which was just coming into land at Reagan National Airport.

The US Military says three soldiers were on board the chopper.

D.C.'s Fire and Emergency Chief John Donnelly says hundreds of personnel are involved in the rescue and recovery mission.

"At 8.58 the first units arrived on the scene and found an aircraft in the water and began rescue operations.

"This incident has grown - there are currently around 300 responders working.

"We have boats from all throughout the region both police and fireboats," he said.

Updates to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

