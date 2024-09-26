Penneys to launch biggest ever breast cancer awareness collection

Penneys is preparing to launch its biggest ever range of products to provide support and comfort for those affected by breast cancer.

The fashion retailers says they will be available in store across Ireland from October 1st to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The latest Breast Cancer Awareness collection is made up of two ranges: the post-surgery range, which includes specialist product developed for women affected by breast cancer and the solidarity range, which is a limited-edition range available to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Post Surgery Range: These products have been designed with support and comfort in mind. The collection includes a zip front wireless bra with concealed zip and a t-shirt bra which fastens at the front, designed for comfort and to be easy to take on and off post-surgery. All post-surgery bras have cotton or modal linings which ensure softness against the skin, include prosthesis pockets and are available in a variety of colours including soft pink, mocha and black.

Solidarity Range: This year features leisurewear products including hoodies, t-shirts, nightwear and underwear. New to the range are refreshing setting spray, lip oil, glow cream primer, Primark’s well-known travel mug in pink, the pink knit jumper, a wide-leg pyjama set for extra comfort as well as men’s seam free boxers and socks.

This year marks Penneys’ fourth Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Under the theme, ‘We’re with you,’ it spotlights the journeys of five women from five different countries, including Ireland, who have been affected by breast cancer, through self-directed videos and photographs.

Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys Ireland said: “Penneys is committed to supporting women for life, and we want women who are affected by breast cancer to feel supported, strong and confident. That’s why we’re supporting Breast Cancer Awareness this October and all year round, through our affordable and accessible post-surgery products, our donations to charity partners, as well as raising awareness of self-checking and the importance of early detection through educational signage in-store and across our digital channels.”

“We’re so proud of this year’s ‘We’re with you’ campaign which shares the stories of real women, each on their own breast cancer journey. The self-directed videos and photographs remind us that breast cancer is a journey that’s different for everyone, and while support can look different too, it’s only in understanding them that we can better support.”

As part of its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign Penneys continues to support the work of the Irish Cancer Society and this year will donate €100,000 to the charity. This donation forms part of a broader commitment to donate more than €1 million to cancer charities globally. Colleagues and customers are invited to get involved to help raise additional funds through fundraising initiatives and activations across Penneys stores.

Across the month of October, the Irish Cancer Society will set up Breast Cancer Information Stands in 11 Penneys stores across the country to help raise awareness and answer any questions people may have about cancer.

Averil Power CEO, Irish Cancer Society said: “We are proud to partner with Penneys for the fourth year for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Each year in Ireland, more than 3,400 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. The vital funds raised in Penneys stores across Ireland go directly towards fuelling our investment in groundbreaking breast cancer research and free support services for breast cancer patients and their families. We are so grateful for Penneys’ ongoing support, and it is fantastic to see their continued commitment to ensuring their customers are breast aware all year round. We're also delighted to see their range of post-surgery products continue to expand as it is so important women have access to suitable and comfortable clothing beyond their diagnosis."

She continued: “We will also be bringing our Breast Cancer Information Stands to 11 Penneys stores nationwide, increasing from 9 last year, with our cancer awareness nurses on hand to answer any questions or concerns people may have about cancer. Raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer is vital as the earlier the disease is diagnosed; the quicker people are treated and the better the outcome."

