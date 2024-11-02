Poultry Farmers across the South East warned about a recent increase in bird flu across Europe

Poultry farmers are being warned of the increased risk to poultry flocks from bird flu.

It follows as a number of cases have been detected in wild birds in Britain, but we have yet to see a case here.

The Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue says there have been numerous outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry flocks across Europe.

He has proposed that farmers should report any concerns to their nearest Department Vet.

IFA National Chairman Nigel Sweetnam says famers need to be on alert if wild birds fly into this country:

“It comes as a warning to Irish poultry farmers and keepers of domestic fowl,”

"That the time of year when wild birds return to Ireland they bring the trait of bird flu with them,"

"So were ever vigilant for it, because the results of it comes as catastrophic, but to date our high vigilance and levels of high security have paid off."

