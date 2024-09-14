Requiem Mass details announced for Kilkenny man who died in Sardinia

The Requiem Mass details of Kilkenny native, John Bergin, who tragically passed on 6 September 2024 after his body was recovered on the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail, have been announced.

In keeping with John's wishes, he was cremated with a private cremation service being held in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy on Friday, 13 September.

The 39-year-old, who resided in Dublin and previously in Dean Street and Rioch Street, Kilkenny City is survived by his brothers Paschal, Michael, Stephen, David and sister Clare.

A Requiem Mass will be held for John on Tuesday, 17 September at 11 am in St. Canice's Church, Dean Street, Kilkenny (R95 V440) with his ashes to be laid to rest with his parents at St. Kieran's Cemetery afterwards.

All details can be found on RIP.ie.

