Emergency services attend scene of road traffic collision in Waterford

Updated 18:50pm

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of two vehicle road traffic collision in Waterford.

The incident happened on the Farronshoneen Roundabout in Ardkeen, Waterford City this evening around 6 o'clock Wednesday 29th January.

Emergency services and gardaí remain at the scene.

Advertisement

Those involved in the incident are believed to have been taken to University Hospital Waterford with non life threatening injuries.

Traffic flow is reduced from two lanes to one heading towards Williamstown.

The road is open but Gardaí are advising road users to avoid if possible.

It is understood that a car is blocking the lane and is expected to moved within the hour.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.