Road closed near Castledermot following collision

A Garda 'Road Closed' sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Castledermot on the Kildare/Carlow border.

A section of the R448, between Junction 4 of the M9 motorway and the town itself, has been closed.

Gardaí say people in the area should expect delays.

It comes as thousands of people make their way back from the Electric Picnic Festival, which wrapped up in Stradbally county Laois last night,

Updates to follow...

