Road Safety Campaign Continues across the South East

An Garda Síochána have been operating a road traffic enforcement throughout this Christmas period across the country.

This operation will continue to operate until Monday the 6th of January.

During the second week of the operation, between Friday December 6th and Thursday December 12th, there were three fatalities on our roads and 13 serious collisions, resulting in people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Over 178 people were arrested during this period for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Advertisement

Over 2,244 drivers were detected for speeding offences by An Garda Síochána.

The most notable top speeds detected include:

121kph in a 50kph zone on the N52, Ardcroney, Co. Tipperary

184kph in an 80kph zone on the R731, Monamolin, Rathnure, Co. Wexford

Advertisement

165kph in a 100kph zone on the N80, Dysart, Stradbally, Co. Laois

To date, 167 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads.

Garda Mark Gavin from Portlaw Garda Station in Waterford says to "stay safe and be responsible."

Advertisement

We are asking people to plan their lifts home with taxi's or with a designated driver and just to stay safe and be responsible. Even when you are responsible don't presume that everyone else will be, give yourself that extra distance between drivers and don't take for granted that everyone is responsible.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all those that will be taking to the roads over the Christmas period to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.