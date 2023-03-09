Road users advised not to travel to area in Carlow until further notice

Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service are advising road users not to travel to a certain area in Carlow until further notice.

The road to the Nine Stones car park on Mt Leinster is impassable from both the Borris and Myshall sides. This is due to the current weather conditions as a status yellow warning is in place for the entire country.

A status orange weather warning has also been issued for most of the South East including counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary as well as counties Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow.

In a post on Facebook Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service said "Please DO NOT travel to the area for any reason until further notice."

Bagenalstown fire crews have already been tasked this morning to recover people trapped in their vehicle due to snow.