Play Button
Play Button
News

Road users advised not to travel to area in Carlow until further notice

Road users advised not to travel to area in Carlow until further notice
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service are advising road users not to travel to a certain area in Carlow until further notice.

The road to the Nine Stones car park on Mt Leinster is impassable from both the Borris and Myshall sides. This is due to the current weather conditions as a status yellow warning is in place for the entire country.

A status orange weather warning has also been issued for most of the South East including counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary as well as counties Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow.

In a post on Facebook Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service said "Please DO NOT travel to the area for any reason until further notice."

Advertisement

Bagenalstown fire crews have already been tasked this morning to recover people trapped in their vehicle due to snow.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Property 1

This eye-catching seaside Wexford home could be yours for €205,000

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Single mother escapes jail over encouraging man to firebomb a family home in Tipperary

 By Beat News
Sport 3

SSE Airtricity Mens First Division preview: Waterford and Wexford both on the road

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement