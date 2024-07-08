Roderic O'Gorman elected as new Green Party leader

Muireann Duffy

Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O'Gorman has been chosen as the new leader of the Green Party.

Mr O'Gorman defeated Senator Pippa Hackett in the leadership contest which followed Eamon Ryan's announcement last month of his decision to step down as party leader.

The Dublin West TD emerged as the winner having secured 984 votes to Ms Hackett's 912.

Voting among Green Party members took place online and closed on Sunday evening, with the results announced at Bewley's Cafe on Grafton Street in Dublin city on Monday morning.

Introducing the new leader of the Green Party 🌻 Congratulations @rodericogorman! pic.twitter.com/I4mIvocwlJ — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) July 8, 2024

Following confirmation of his win, Mr O'Gorman said he was "deeply humbled and deeply grateful", pledging to win votes in all parts of the country.

He said the party is proud of its record as part of the Coalition, stating he wishes to see the Government fulfil its full term.

Mr O'Gorman said his party is "very realistic about the challenges ahead", adding they must better communicate its non-climate policies to ordinary people.

"As leader, I want us to hold our seats, I want us to grow our seats," Mr O'Gorman said.

"This is a challenge, but in the Green Party, we’ve never been afraid of the challenge.

"I want to win in every part of Ireland, because only by winning votes, by winning seats, do we have the capacity to implement those vital policies, we have to be out there fighting for every number one, fighting for every preference.

"I believe people vote for the Green Party because they know we can be counted on to get stuck in, to actually deliver. That’s what we’ve done. That’s what we’re continuing to do."

Roderic O'Gorman with his husband, Ray Healy, after being confirmed as the new Green Party leader (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr O'Gorman also paid tribute to his predecessor, Mr Ryan, and outgoing deputy leader Catherine Martin, who he said had "guided our party back from its lowest point in 2011".

Following Mr Ryan's announcement, Ms Martin said she would step back as deputy leader and chose not to contest the leadership race.

However, she did not rule out a future leadership run, stating at the time: "At this point in time, I will not be putting myself forward for the leadership contest."

She subsequently clarified: "Never say never, and I've made it clear that it's just at this point at time."

Under the party's constitution, a leadership contest must be held within six months following a general election.

-Additional reporting by PA