Role of stay-at-home parent valued at €57,000 a year

PPFFYJ Happy grandparents on a walk outside with their grandchild
Rachael Dunphy
The role of a stay-at-home parent has been valued at over €57,000 a year.

A survey by Royal London Ireland has totalled the yearly cost of employing someone to cover childcare, cleaning, taxi and cooking duties.

The results found almost 90 per cent of people underestimate how much money replacing a stay-at-home parent would cost.

The report also values the weekly cost of providing 30 hours of childcare at 446 euro.

Additional reporting by Isabella Finn

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

