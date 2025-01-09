Role of stay-at-home parent valued at €57,000 a year

The role of a stay-at-home parent has been valued at over €57,000 a year.

A survey by Royal London Ireland has totalled the yearly cost of employing someone to cover childcare, cleaning, taxi and cooking duties.

The results found almost 90 per cent of people underestimate how much money replacing a stay-at-home parent would cost.

The report also values the weekly cost of providing 30 hours of childcare at 446 euro.

Additional reporting by Isabella Finn

