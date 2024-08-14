Ryanair announces 24-hr flash sale

Ryanair has announced an autumn sale.

The 'flash sale' sees fares from just €16.99 for travel throughout September and October.

This limited-time sale ends at midnight tonight (14 Aug) with 235 destinations to choose from and can only be booked at ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said autumn is a good time to escape.

“Ryanair is unleashing the ultimate midweek travel inspiration for our customers with our exciting 24hr flash sale with flights on offer from just €16.99.

"This amazing 24hr sale ends at midnight tonight (14 Aug), so don’t delay and head over to Ryanair.com to book your next low-fare trip to one of Ryanair’s top destinations including Bordeaux, Genoa, La Rochelle, Nantes, Paris, Poznań and Turin”

