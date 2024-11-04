SETU issues an update on Waterford Campus cyber attack

South East Technological University have issued an update following a cyber attack that impacted their Waterford Campus last week.

On Friday (Nov 1st), SETU announced that the campus had "experienced a cybersecurity incident targeting their IT systems" and "it was identified at the earliest possible stage".

All classes at the Waterford campus were cancelled on Monday November 4th as a result of the incident.

In a statement this evening, SETU say they are actively dealing with the attack that targeted their IT systems.

Students are being advised to attend class as normal on Tuesday (Nov 5th) as the University continues in their efforts to resume normal service.

The campuses in Carlow and Wexford remain unaffected, and Gardaí say preliminary enquiries into the attack are ongoing.

SETU Statement

Their statement reads: "Students have previously been advised the University is actively dealing with a cybersecurity incident that has targeted our IT systems.

Our internal IT team is working closely with external cybersecurity experts and relevant authorities to address the situation and minimise any potential impact.

"While investigations are ongoing, we are closely monitoring the situation. There is currently no evidence to suggest that any data or information has been compromised.

"Following Monday’s class postponement, we can confirm that classes on our Waterford Campuses will resume on Tuesday, 5 November.

"However, staff and students may still experience some disruptions as we continue our efforts to resume normal services.

"Please attend your classes as scheduled unless you are informed otherwise."

Its Carlow and Wexford campuses are operating as normal.

Preliminary enquiries are ongoing and Gardaí say they're working alongside the institution concerning the matter.

