Several arrests made following Ireland v England game

Several arrests have been made following an incident on Shelbourne Road in Dublin following Ireland’s game against England.

There has been a heavy Garda presence around the city since Friday night.

Horse-mounted Gardaí and the Garda helicopter also patrolled the south city centre and adjoining suburbs.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed an incident had occurred and several arrests had been made.

No injuries have been reported.

