Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Several arrests made following Ireland v England game

Several arrests made following Ireland v England game
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Several arrests have been made following an incident on Shelbourne Road in Dublin following Ireland’s game against England.

There has been a heavy Garda presence around the city since Friday night.

Horse-mounted Gardaí and the Garda helicopter also patrolled the south city centre and adjoining suburbs.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed an incident had occurred and several arrests had been made.

Advertisement

No injuries have been reported.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Ireland team named ahead of Nations League clash with England

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Kilkenny's Mia Griffin remains top of the pack at the end of Stage 4 of the Rás na mBan

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Woman (30s) killed in two vehicle collision

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement