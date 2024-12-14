Play Button
Son charged with the murder of his father

Son charged with the murder of his father
A sign outside Cloverhill District Court, Dublin, © PA Archive/PA Images
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
A 29-year-old trainee Solicitor has been charged with the murder of his father, who was found stabbed to death in his Dublin home.

Scott George a finance academic and married father of two in his 70s , was found dead on Thursday night at Tobersool Lane, near Balbriggan.

Dáire McCormack-George (Son), with an address at Cabra Road, Phibsboro in Dublin was remanded in custody with an order that he receive immediate psychiatric care after appearing at Dublin District Court.

Dr McCormack-George is a PhD holder, a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin, and Hertford College, Oxford, and a published author with expertise in European law.

Judge Aylmer remanded him in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again via video link on Friday 20 December.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

 

 

