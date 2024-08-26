Spain City permitted to cut off water supply to illegal tourist apartments

A court in Spain says that Seville city is granted permission to cut off the water supply to illegal tourist apartments.

The court has approved the move following widespread protests due to the surge in tourism over the past few years.

It is fueled by locals concerned about being priced out of the rental market.

Council officials believe there are 5,000 apartments being used as tourist accommodation in the city without permission.

The permission to cut off water supply by the Court in Spain is part of a nationwide crackdown on limiting the number of visitors heading to Spain.

Residents have held protests in Barcelona and the Canary Islands in recent weeks to take action on the issue.

Seville council says the agencies that run illegal apartments there will be held responsible with many living in the US.

