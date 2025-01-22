Spunout looking for new members to join Youth Action Panel

Spunout is looking for new members to join their Action Panel.

Ireland's youth information and support platform is on the hunt for young people aged 16 to 25 to share their views and experiences.

The Action Panel meet four times a year, where members discuss issues including mental health, racism, climate action and rural challenges.

Results of these discussions will be used to help create content for spunout.ie .

There are currently seven Action Panels, including one solely for young people in the South East.

Young people aged 16 to 25 can apply to become a part of the panel here.

