Status Orange weather warning issued for most of the country

A Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice has been issued for most of the country tonight.

It is due to come into effect at 8pm and will last until 10am tomorrow morning.

The Status Orange weather warning will serve 22 counties including here in Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht.

Gritting operations have been ongoing across many counties since 4am this morning, with black ice reporter in a number of areas.

While council workers are out this morning clearing footpaths.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -8 in some areas tonight.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Impacts:

• Dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot

• Travel disruption and delays

• Animal welfare issues

Valid: 20:00 Tuesday 07/01/2025 to 10:00 Wednesday 08/01/2025

