Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Orange weather warning issued for three South East counties

Status Orange weather warning issued for three South East counties
A man clears snow in Towlerton in County Laois in Ireland. Picture date: Monday, January 6, 2025.
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning has been issued for 13 counties tonight.

It'll affect the midlands, Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Roscommon and Tipperary from 7pm until 8am tomorrow morning.

A separate Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for most of the country expired earlier today.

Met Eireann is again warning of extremely cold weather,with widespread severe frost and ice, along with lying snow in some areas and patches of freezing fog.

Advertisement

It's also warning of dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot and concerns for animal welfare.

It's expected temperatures in the midlands could go as low as -7 in parts.

The rest of the country will be under a status yellow alert until midday tomorrow with Met Eireann predicting a steady thaw over the weekend.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Role of stay-at-home parent valued at €57,000 a year

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Paris Hilton among thousands to lose home in Californian wildfires

 By Rachael Dunphy
Waterford News 3

Ireland's first ever clock auction to take place in the South East

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement