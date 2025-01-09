Status Orange weather warning issued for three South East counties

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning has been issued for 13 counties tonight.

It'll affect the midlands, Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Roscommon and Tipperary from 7pm until 8am tomorrow morning.

A separate Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for most of the country expired earlier today.

Met Eireann is again warning of extremely cold weather,with widespread severe frost and ice, along with lying snow in some areas and patches of freezing fog.

It's also warning of dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot and concerns for animal welfare.

It's expected temperatures in the midlands could go as low as -7 in parts.

The rest of the country will be under a status yellow alert until midday tomorrow with Met Eireann predicting a steady thaw over the weekend.

