News

Status Red wind warning issued for entire country

File Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A status red wind warning has been issued for the entire country, with Storm Eoywn tracking towards Ireland.

It will come into effect at varying times on Friday morning and will remain in place for most counties until midday.

The alert will expire in the South East, as well as Cork, Kerry, and Limerick at 10 am, and Donegal at 3 pm.

Met Eireann is warning of gusts of 130 kilometers per hour and a danger to life.

The Road Safety Authority is urging people to avoid travelling completely while Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy says employers should consider facilitating remote working on Friday for the duration of the warning.

Schools and creches will close for the duration of the alert.

