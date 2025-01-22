Status Red wind warning issued for entire country

A status red wind warning has been issued for the entire country, with Storm Eoywn tracking towards Ireland.

It will come into effect at varying times on Friday morning and will remain in place for most counties until midday.

The alert will expire in the South East, as well as Cork, Kerry, and Limerick at 10 am, and Donegal at 3 pm.

Met Eireann is warning of gusts of 130 kilometers per hour and a danger to life.

Advertisement

There is a Nationwide Red Wind Warning with different applicable times. Please check https://t.co/e0QpncNS7O and the warnings webpage for locally relevant information:https://t.co/XIjOm8VbJ1 Stay updated with our website and Met Éireann App.#StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/ophN6YaT6B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

The Road Safety Authority is urging people to avoid travelling completely while Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy says employers should consider facilitating remote working on Friday for the duration of the warning.

Schools and creches will close for the duration of the alert.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.