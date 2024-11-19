Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect tonight

Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect tonight
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Icy conditions are setting in across the country tonight.

A nationwide status yellow alert for low temperatures and ice will run until 10 o'clock tomorrow morning.

It'll create hazardous conditions on the roads, especially for morning commuters.

Local authorities are gritting roads, but motorists are advised to slow down, and watch out for black ice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More snow warnings are likely to be issued, as temperatures continue to plummet.

Advertisement

Met Éireann says some areas - particularly in the south - can expect up to 5 centimetres of snow tomorrow night.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Earthquake recorded in Cork this morning

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Gardaí publish CCTV images of 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ in Dublin Riots

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

30,000 of teachers to take part in protests over plans to reform Senior Cycle

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement