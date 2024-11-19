Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect tonight

Icy conditions are setting in across the country tonight.

A nationwide status yellow alert for low temperatures and ice will run until 10 o'clock tomorrow morning.

It'll create hazardous conditions on the roads, especially for morning commuters.

Local authorities are gritting roads, but motorists are advised to slow down, and watch out for black ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

⚠️Yellow Low Temp/Ice Warning⚠️for Ireland🥶 ➡️Very cold with widespread frost & icy stretches ❗️Possible impacts:

➡️Hazardous conditions on roads & paths

➡️Some travel disruption ⏰Valid➡️20:00 Tue 19/11/24 to 10:00 Wed 20/11/24 Stay updated👇https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/5KFGZaDd2b — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 19, 2024

More snow warnings are likely to be issued, as temperatures continue to plummet.

Advertisement

Met Éireann says some areas - particularly in the south - can expect up to 5 centimetres of snow tomorrow night.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.