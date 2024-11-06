Play Button
Taoiseach confirms general election will be held on November 29th

Joleen Murphy
The Taoiseach has confirmed the general election will be held on November 29th.

Simon Harris will dissolve the Dáil this Friday.

He has finally ended all the speculation and confirmed the worst kept secret in Irish politics - that the general election will be held on November 29th.

Simon Harris will dissolve the Dáil this Friday afternoon.

A bit of choreography still to come - Harris is flying to Budapest tomorrow for a meeting of EU leaders.

He'll come back from that Friday afternoon and head to Aras an Uachtarain to request the dissolution of the 33rd Dáil.

From then the election proper begins though any candidate worth their salt has been out on the campaign trail for the past few weeks already.

It does mean there will be a tight deadline for registering to vote, with the last opportunity likely to be next Tuesday.

Reporting by Sean Defoe

