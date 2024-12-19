Taxis for Ireland Coalition issues safety warning ahead of busy Christmas weekend

The taxi and hospitality industry is warning of safety risks and increased demand this Christmas because of a shortage of cabs.

The 'Taxis for Ireland Coalition' is calling on people who are socialising over the festive season to take steps to ensure they get home safely.

The call comes ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year and as celebrations ramp up nationwide, the availability of taxis is expected to fall far short of demand.

The Coalition says the situation not only inconveniences travellers but also raises serious safety concerns as individuals may resort to unsafe travel alternatives or face extended wait times.

Pat Crotty, CEO of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and Owner of Paris Texas in Kilkenny says that no region, urban or rural, is immune to the effects of the taxi supply shortage. “With the festive season upon us, the shortage of taxis is a pressing concern that affects both urban and rural communities. This isn't just about convenience; it's about safety and ensuring that everyone can enjoy their celebrations responsibly.

We want people to socialise safely and responsibly, as well as a transport environment that facilitates this. We don’t want people resorting to unsafe practices – whether that be drink driving or unlicensed taxis – due to the lack of transportation. There are many small and large towns that do not have bus services and if they do, they do not run throughout the night. This demand on taxis will certainly be exhausted over the Christmas period.”

Aisling Dunne, Head of Public Policy for Bolt Ireland said: "During the Christmas period, a significant number of drivers turn off their apps and resort to road-side pickups only. While this is an understandable practice due to the huge demand placed on taxi services during this time of year, it can often leave users stranded on streets late at night possibly in unsafe, cold and dark areas not knowing when or how they will get home.

"It is for these reasons we are calling on the incoming government to take steps to help solve this taxi supply shortage.”

The Taxis for Ireland Coalition has also launched a new website which includes their 2024 manifesto, an evaluation into Small Public Service Vehicle (SPSV) supply and a submission to the NTA’s Advisory Committee on Small Public Services Vehicles.

