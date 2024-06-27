Play Button
Teenage boy dies in crash between bus and e-scooter in Waterford

Teenage boy dies in crash between bus and e-scooter in Waterford
Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A teenage boy has died in a road traffic collision in Waterford City involving a bus and an e-scooter.

The incident happened overnight at around 1:10am on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford city from SETU to the Ring Road.

A teenage boy travelling on the e-scooter was pronounced deceased at the scene

Another male youth in his teens who was also travelling on the e-scooter. He was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and was the sole occupant of this vehicle.

The Cork Road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

It's expected to remain closed for a number hours and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward particularly those with dash cam footage.

More in News
