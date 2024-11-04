Tesco Ireland creates 1,200 temporary jobs for Christmas season

Over a thousand temporary jobs are being created by Tesco Ireland over the festive season, with 158 of the roles open in stores across the South East.

It's been seen as a significant boost to seasonal employment around the country.

The company currently employs more than 13,000 staff nationwide.

Maurice Kelly, People Director at Tesco Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be creating almost 1,200 additional festive roles across the country this Christmas which includes 24 roles in Carlow, 41 in Wexford, 52 in Tipperary and 41 in Waterford.

"At Tesco, we know how important it is to offer meaningful and flexible job opportunities, alongside offering existing colleagues the chance to benefit from additional seasonal hours too.

"The festive season is a fantastic time to join our team, and we’re pleased to offer new colleagues an industry-leading benefits package from day one. This initiative highlights our continued investment in providing quality employment at a local community level across Ireland.”

Tesco is encouraging interested candidates to apply online as soon as possible. After the holiday season, temporary employees will have the opportunity to apply for any permanent roles that have become available.

Anyone interested in applying for a festive role at Tesco Ireland can visit https://roi.tesco-careers.com/festive/ to apply now.

