Three arrested after death of woman in Belfast

Three arrested after death of woman in Belfast
Police vehicle on Madrid Street in Belfast, where a woman and two men have been arrested, as police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman in east Belfast. A woman in her 30s was found dead with head injuries in a house in the Madrid Street area on Wednesday afternoon. Picture date: Thursday May 16, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Murder. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A woman and two men have been arrested as police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman in east Belfast.

A woman in her 30s was found dead with head injuries in a house in the Madrid Street area on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said officers are working to establish what happened.

Ms Griffin said police received a report of the death of the woman shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in a bedroom who had sustained serious injuries to her head,” she said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.

“A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”

Ms Griffin said police remained at the scene on Thursday morning, and made an appeal for witnesses.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24,” she said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

By Rebecca Black, PA

