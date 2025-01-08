Play Button
Tonight set to be the coldest night of the week

Joleen Murphy
Tonight is set to be the coldest night of the week.

Temperatures have barely risen above freezing in most parts today, with widespread icy conditions.

A status orange low temperature and ice warning will kick in for every county except Donegal at 6 o'clock this evening, running until 11am tomorrow morning.

Around 2,000 homes and businesses are facing into another evening without power.

ESB customers in the worst affected areas of Limerick and Tipperary have been offered the use of facilities in some local hotels to refresh, eat a hot meal and charge their phones.

ESB Networks say they're working hard to restore faults as quickly as possible.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Impacts:

• Dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot
• Travel disruption and delays
• Animal welfare issues

Meanwhile, more postal delivery routes are being attempted today, however many parts of Tipperary, Kilkenny, North Kerry, Limerick and Waterford remain inaccessible.

An Post's delivery staff will check in on customers who are living alone or in isolated areas while out doing rounds.

Anna McHugh, Head of Corporate Communications for An Post, says most post offices are back up and running.

