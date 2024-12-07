Play Button
Toy Drive donates huge amount of toys to Jack and Jill Children's Foundation

Toy Drive donates huge amount of toys to Jack and Jill Children's Foundation
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The 4th Toy Drive took place today in which brand new donated toys, in 15 ton bags, filling up a 40 foot truck were donated to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation just in time for Christmas.

Beginning at Weston Airport in Co. Dublin over 70 supercars were present where the gifts, which have been donated from all across the country and South East, were loaded onto the truck.

The convoy of supercars and toys were then brought, under Garda escort, to European Prestige in Co. Kildare where they were greeted by the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

Park 'n' Chill Waterford teamed up with local businesses in November to set up convenient drop off points across the South East and Ireland with all toys being donated being brand news to "ensure the utmost joy for the recipients".

