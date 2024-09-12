Two new subjects to be added to Leaving Cert

Two new subjects will be added to the Leaving Cert curriculum next year.

Students will be able to study Drama, Film and Theatre Studies, and Climate Action and Sustainable Development from September 2024.

The subjects are being introduced as part of the Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme.

Initially, 57 schools will introduce Drama, Film and Theatre Studies, and 43 schools will offer Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

