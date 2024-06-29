Victim (17) killed in workplace incident named locally as Luke Crosbie

The 17-year-old boy who passed away after a workplace accident in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny, has been named locally as Luke Crosbie.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

In a statement, Gardaí noted that they were alerted to "an incident in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny" on Thursday.

The Health and Safety Authority was also notified and "will conduct its own investigation".

Speaking to the Sunday World, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Michael McCarthy, says the community is in a "state of shock" and that "all we can do now is offer our support as a community at this time."

