Vigil held for married couple killed in Dublin hit and run

A vigil has been held for the married couple who were killed in a hit and run incident in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on St. Stephen's Day.

The man and wife were named locally as 40-year-old Anthony Hogg and 39-year-old Georgina Hogg Moore. It is understood that the couple had two children.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Thursday evening (26th), involving a car and four pedestrians, at about 5.45pm.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

Georgina Hogg Moore was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while Anthony Hogg was taken to Connolly Hospital with serious injuries but passed away.

A man in his 40s was arrested Thursday evening and continues to be held at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them and investigators at Blanchardstown Station are appealing for information or camera footage connected to the crash.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, 26th December 2024, and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

