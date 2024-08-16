Waterford army chaplain stabbed at barracks

An army chaplain from Waterford has been left seriously injured after a stabbing at a barracks in Galway.

Gardaí and members of the Armed Response Unit responded to the incident at Renmore Barracks at 10.45 last night.

According to the Waterford News & Star the Chaplain who's in his 50s and from Waterford, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment for stab wounds.

In a statement on social media, Fr Paul F. Murphy thanked everyone for their support following the incident.

"Friends, thanks for your prayers, love and concern. Sorry that I can't reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way."

"I'm doing ok, just awaiting surgery,"

A young man in his teens has been arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in the west of the country.

The scene is currently being preserved while a technical exam is being carried out.

