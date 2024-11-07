Wexford and Waterford motorists clocked speeding in first 3hrs of Slow Down Day

Slow down and remember driving conditions are becoming more challenging as we head into winter.

That's the message from Gardaí and Road Safety chiefs, as they launch another 'National Slow Down Day'

Two motorists have been clocked breaking the limit in the South East since the operation started at 7am this morning.

In Waterford, a motorist was caught travelling 69km/h in a 50km Zone on Ballytruckle Green.

While a driver was travelling 70km/h in a 60km Zone on the N25, Tagoat, Wexford.

Among the high speeds already detected are a motorist doing 113 km an hour in an 80 zone near Letterkenny in Donegal, and someone doing 124 km an hour in a 100 zone on the N22 near Tralee.

The latest Garda operation to tackle speeding continues until 7 o'clock tomorrow morning.

