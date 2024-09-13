Play Button
Wexford: Learner driver caught speeding, no insurance & failed drug test

Joleen Murphy
A driver in Wexford has been detected causing a number of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

During the week, the driver of this silver Peugeot, was detected speeding by Wexford Road Policing Unit.

The learner driver was caught speeding at 152 kph in a 100 kph zone on the New Ross bypass.

However, it was not the drivers only offence.

This driver was driving on a provisional licence, unaccompanied and had no insurance.

A road side oral fluid drug test carried out and the driver failed for cannabis.

An Garda Síochána in Wexford have confirmed that a court date is to follow.

