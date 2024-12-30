Play Button
Woman (80s) dies following crash in Co. Clare

Lily Kennedy
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision near Kilrush, Co. Clare yesterday afternoon, Sunday 29th December 2024.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The collision involving two cars occurred on the R473 at Kilcarroll at approximately 2:00pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

To date, 178 people have died on Irish roads this year. It follows the deaths of six people in separate incidents since Christmas Eve.

Motorists and pedestrians are both being warned to be extra careful in the run up to the New Year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

