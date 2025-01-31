XL Bully dogs in animal shelters won't be at risk of being seized or put down

XL Bully dogs who are already under the care of animal welfare shelters won't be at risk of being seized or put down when a new ban comes into effect tomorrow.

A High Court judge today granted an injunction to prevent that from happening, pending the outcome of a challenge to the newly introduced law next month.

On foot of an increase in dog attacks, which included the death of Nicole Morey at her home in Limerick last June, a new law came into effect on the first of October, making it illegal to import, breed, rehome, or resell XL Bully dogs.

From tomorrow (Feb 1st), owners without a Certificate of Exemption could have their dogs put down.

Advertisement

Animal shelters and charities with XL Bully dogs already in their facilities were also given until tomorrow to re-home or export them.

But, on foot of an application made by six such groups, the High Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the law. That’ll take place next month.

In the meantime, an order was put in place, refraining the State from seizing and putting down dogs in animal shelters and charities.

The injunction will remain in place pending the outcome of the legal challenge.

Advertisement

For more information on the laws surround ownership in Ireland visit www.citizensinformation.ie.

What happens if I break the XL Bully rules?

If you break the rules of the XL Bully ban, you could be:

Fined up to €2,500

Imprisoned for up to 3 months

Both fined and imprisoned

If you don’t have a Certificate of Exemption for your XL Bully dog by 1st February 2025, your dog can be seized and put down.

You can also find out about other restricted dog breeds and how to get a dog licence in Ireland.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Report by Frank Greaney & Beat News