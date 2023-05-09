Yellow thunderstorm warning ends but bad weather set to continue

A status yellow thunderstorm warning came to an end last night - but the rain is set to continue.

11 counties, stretching from Tipperary and Kilkenny, up to Louth and Meath, were hit with heavy rain and thunder on Monday.

The official Met Éireann advisory expired at 9pm last night but meterologist Aoife Kealy expects the wet conditions to last the week.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning will see more heavy showers will develop near the west coast.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday afternoon will see showers widespread eastwards and become widespread, some heavy and thundery in the afternoon.

Sunny spells at times too. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light southwesterly wind becoming moderate westerly.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a showery day with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

There will be some sunny breaks at times too. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze, fresher near Atlantic coasts where they could be strong at times overnight.

Sunshine and showers once again on Thursday as winds become northerly. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, coolest along the north and northwest coast.

Mainly dry weather with some sunshine is expected on Friday as winds ease light variable or calm. A little warmer too with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Current indications suggest that next weekend will be changeable with some rain or showers at times but dry bright periods occurring too with sunny spells.

Temperatures around 14 to 17 degrees on Saturday, though it looks like it will turn cooler on Sunday.

A lot of #Thunderstorm activity in the East at the moment. ⛈️⚠️ Take care if out and about. 🚗🚴‍♀️ 🏃‍♀️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/qFPAKD7i5G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 8, 2023

Written by Kenneth Fox

