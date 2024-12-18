Young baby deer rescued after it was found injured at Belview Port

A young deer has been released back into the wild, after it was found injured at Belview Port over the weekend.

The baby deer was picked up by Denis Keogh, and brought by Wateford Animal Welfare to Suirside Vets in Carrrick-on-Suir for treatment.

The young male deer was treated for minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Andrew Quinn from Waterford Animal Welfare was part of the rescue operation.

"Denis Keogh is a good supporter of ours, he managed to capture the deer and we there within 20 minutes. We then sought veterinary advice. We brought him to our vets.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries just a minor cut to the face and a little bit of bruising to his leg. He received the medication that he needed, rest and was released back with a herd and we were able to release him.

Andrew says it was positive outcome which is not always the case.

"There are a couple of hot spots around the area where they do unfortunately run into traffic. A lot of the recue operations that we have with deers are not successful because they have severe injuries. But recently the last three deers we tended to actually survived and we were able to release them."

Taking to social media this week Waterford Animal Welfare outlined the incident.

"We received a call tonight from Denis Keogh on the Belview Port Road. He had managed to rescue an injured young deer and held it in his van until he we arrived.

We travelled to Lemybrien to meet vet Sean from Suirside Veterinary Clinic.

"Following an examination the deer was given long acting pain relief and antibiotics. Hopefully he will make a full recovery."