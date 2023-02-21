Play Button
Compact Waterford cottage with charming interior priced at €179K

Compact Waterford cottage with charming interior priced at €179K
Robbie Byrne
Sponsored by myhome.ie
On the hunt for some compact country living?

Enter Tally Cottage, a delightful 2-bedroom country cottage set in the picturesque Dunhill countryside in the heart of Co. Waterford.

The front door opens into a spacious lobby/ sitting room area

Sitting on a 0.3-acre site, this property - which offers 40sqm of living space - offers huge potential for anyone looking for a renovation project with the vision of possibly extending to the rear.

The cottage at present offers single-glazed windows and oil central heating with gardens to the front and back along with ample parking space.

It also benefits from its own well and septic tank. The house is currently set up as a two bedroomed home with the third bedroom currently in use as a utility room.

The large back garden should provide plenty of room to extend

Dunhill Village is only a short walk away with the beautiful Anne Valley Walk nearby. The home is also just a 15 to 20-minute drive to both Tramore and Waterford City.

