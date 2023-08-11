€389,000 will get you this Waterford city home with showstopping views of the River Suir

We love a property that balances all the comforts of city living with the feel that you're still living in the countryside, and 25 Bowefield in Gracedieu, Waterford city is one such example.

This bright and beautiful family home stretches to three floors and offers gorgeous views of the River Suir that you're sure to enjoy all summer long. The sloped roof of the property has a certain unique charm that makes the interior feel cosy and inviting.

Set out over three floors, the property extends to circa 160 sqm and comes to the market in pristine condition throughout having been beautifully decorated and meticulously maintained by its current owners.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, bathroom, kitchen/diner and living room on the ground floor with stunning River Suir views.

The first floor hosts a large master bedroom with en-suite, and a second bedroom/office while the lower ground floor comprises of three further bedrooms, one en-suite, a family bathroom and a laundry press.

The elevated position of this property offers stunning views of the River Suir throughout. The property also benefits from PVC double-glazed windows, zoned gas central heating, and an alarm.

To the rear is a spacious and enclosed garden with low-maintenance artificial grass and a spacious deck area.

Own a car or two? There is driveway parking to the front with space for two cars.

Located just 5 minutes from the beautiful Waterford Greenway, this property is in an ideal location that offers exquisite views of the surrounding countryside. The bright, spacious rooms of the interior are filled with natural light and large windows that offer those stunning lookouts onto the river.