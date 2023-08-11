Play Button
Play Button
Property

€389,000 will get you this Waterford city home with showstopping views of the River Suir

€389,000 will get you this Waterford city home with showstopping views of the River Suir
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Address:

Bowefield River Park, X91 A6NW, Ireland

Price:

€389,000

Agent:

Barry Murphy Auctioneers Ltd

View this property on MyHome.ie

We love a property that balances all the comforts of city living with the feel that you're still living in the countryside, and 25 Bowefield in Gracedieu, Waterford city is one such example.

This bright and beautiful family home stretches to three floors and offers gorgeous views of the River Suir that you're sure to enjoy all summer long. The sloped roof of the property has a certain unique charm that makes the interior feel cosy and inviting.

Set out over three floors, the property extends to circa 160 sqm and comes to the market in pristine condition throughout having been beautifully decorated and meticulously maintained by its current owners.

Advertisement

Sweeping views of the River Suir from the rear of the property

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, bathroom, kitchen/diner and living room on the ground floor with stunning River Suir views.

The first floor hosts a large master bedroom with en-suite, and a second bedroom/office while the lower ground floor comprises of three further bedrooms, one en-suite, a family bathroom and a laundry press.

The elevated position of this property offers stunning views of the River Suir throughout. The property also benefits from PVC double-glazed windows, zoned gas central heating, and an alarm.

Advertisement

To the rear is a spacious and enclosed garden with low-maintenance artificial grass and a spacious deck area.

Own a car or two? There is driveway parking to the front with space for two cars.

A bright and airy landing like this is a rare find

Advertisement

Located just 5 minutes from the beautiful Waterford Greenway, this property is in an ideal location that offers exquisite views of the surrounding countryside. The bright, spacious rooms of the interior are filled with natural light and large windows that offer those stunning lookouts onto the river.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Teenager arrested over assault and robbery of three tourists in Temple Bar

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 2

Man seriously injured after collision with lorry in Kilkenny

 By Beat News
News 3

Appeal to help find missing teenager from Co Wexford

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Property
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement