€749,000 will get you this secluded Waterford home a stone's throw from popular beach

If it’s quiet countryside living you’re after with plenty to do nearby then this stunning four-bed home close to Woodstown Beach might be just up your street.

Located in a popular location close to Waterford estuary, with a host of amenities on its doorstep including horse riding, golf, sailing and water sports, not to mention Waterford city's historic Viking Triangle and Greenway.

Advertisement

Set on a private 0.9-acre site bordered by mature trees, the property offers countryside living while also being just 6 km from Waterford city and a ten-minute drive to Dunmore East.

Advertisement

It’s not all about location though. The property offers an impressive 325 sqm of living space and having undergone a significant upgrade in 2019, it comes to the market in superb turnkey condition.

Beautifully decorated throughout with a neutral palette, all the ensuites and bedrooms have been recently upgraded with sleek contemporary sanitary ware and storage units.

Advertisement

The property benefits from uPVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired underfloor heating, an alarm, an electric security gate and oak doors throughout.

Outside, the prospective homeowner can enjoy landscaped lawns and gardens bordered by mature trees with a west-facing decking area.