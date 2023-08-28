Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Property

€749,000 will get you this secluded Waterford home a stone's throw from popular beach

€749,000 will get you this secluded Waterford home a stone's throw from popular beach
Robbie Byrne
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Address:

Kilcopp Upper, Woodstown, Waterford

Price:

€749,000

Agent:

Palmer Auctioneers

View this property on MyHome.ie

If it’s quiet countryside living you’re after with plenty to do nearby then this stunning four-bed home close to Woodstown Beach might be just up your street.

Located in a popular location close to Waterford estuary, with a host of amenities on its doorstep including horse riding, golf, sailing and water sports, not to mention Waterford city's historic Viking Triangle and Greenway.

Marco Pierre White who? Cook the meal of your dreams in this spacious and well-appointed kitchen

Advertisement

Set on a private 0.9-acre site bordered by mature trees, the property offers countryside living while also being just 6 km from Waterford city and a ten-minute drive to Dunmore East. 

An idyllic slap and pebble path leads to a well-kept decking area

 

Advertisement

It’s not all about location though. The property offers an impressive 325 sqm of living space and having undergone a significant upgrade in 2019, it comes to the market in superb turnkey condition.

Beautifully decorated throughout with a neutral palette, all the ensuites and bedrooms have been recently upgraded with sleek contemporary sanitary ware and storage units.

There's zero excuses for skipping your programme with this home gym set-up

Advertisement

The property benefits from uPVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired underfloor heating, an alarm, an electric security gate and oak doors throughout.

Outside, the prospective homeowner can enjoy landscaped lawns and gardens bordered by mature trees with a west-facing decking area. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Hundreds attend vigil in memory of four young people killed in Clonmel crash

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Nine in a row: Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to equal Formula One record

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Property
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement