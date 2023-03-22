Waterford city property with classy interior hits the market for a shade under €200K

On the hunt for that perfect city property?

This stunning two-bed townhouse situated in a central location in Waterford city could be exactly what you're looking for.

Boasting an excellent finish and impressive attention to detail, this home along with the spacious garden to the rear is bound to impress prospective buyers looking to move into a friendly and relaxed residential neighbourhood.

Upon entering 19 Emmet Place, you'll be greeted by a spacious inviting living room perfect for chilling out after a long day at work or simply for entertaining friends and family.

The adjoining kitchen has a feature vaulted ceiling, is fully equipped with modern appliances and offers ample counter space and a dining area for enjoying home-cooked meals. The bathroom, meanwhile, is located on the ground floor.

The kitchen opens to a low-maintenance enclosed rear garden with a patio and block-built BBQ.

There are two bright light-filled double bedrooms located on the upper level. Both bedrooms are tastefully decorated creating a warm and welcoming ambience.

The house is also just a short stroll from the city centre and is surrounded by a host of local amenities.